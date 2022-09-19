Boys
Braden Knight, Wapsie Valley
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 8:10 pm
Boys
Braden Knight, Wapsie Valley
Braden Knight is Wapsie Valley’s starting running back. In this week’s game against previously undefeated AGWSR, Knight was the main factor in the Warrior offense. Knight rushed for 154 yards and one touchdown. Knight was also the leading receiver, finishing the game with 40 yards and a touchdown. Knight finished with 57% of the 114 total votes.
Girls
Isabelle Elliott, Sumner-Fredericksburg
Isabelle Elliott is an outside hitter for the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars. This week, Elliott led the way with 97 kills, 55 digs and 11 aces. Elliott helped lead the ninth ranked cougars to a 4-2 record, including two wins over conference foe, Denver. In the four games at Saturday’s Dike-New Hartford tournament, Elliott had 72 kills. Elliott received 45% of the 88 total votes.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
A mainly sunny sky. Hot. High 92F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.