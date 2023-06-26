Boys
Sam Roose, Waverly-Shell Rock
Sam Roose’s bat has been heating up at the right time for the Go-Hawk baseball team. This last week at the plate, Sam batted 6-14 with seven RBI, eight runs scored and three stolen bases over six games. He also had a good week at second base with some good defensive plays to save some runs.
Girls
Taylor Buhr, Wapsie Valley
Taylor Buhr is a part of the dynamic duo of pitchers for the Wapsie Valley softball team. Taylor batted 4-14 this week, but she drove in three RBI and scored four times with a stolen base. In the circle, she had a good week with 13 1/3 innings pitched with 11 strikeouts and just four earned runs.