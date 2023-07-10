Boys
Chase McEwan, Denver
Chase McEwan is a sophomore utility player for the Cyclone baseball team. This last week, he helped propel Denver to their first district final game since the 2021 season. Against Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli, McEwan pitched seven innings with three strikeouts and only one earned run.
Girls
Hannah Wangsness, Clarksville
Hannah Wangsness has been showing that age is just a number. The freshman third baseman had herself a week with the playoffs requiring the best. Against Janesville last Wednesday, Wangsness went 3-4 with six RBI and a walk-off, three-run home run.