Boys
Asa Newsom, Waverly-Shell Rock
Asa Newsom kicked off his senior running season last Thursday. In the coed relays at Waverly-Shell Rock, Newsom was able to win two of his events. In the 400-meter dash, Newsom won with a time of 50.50 and he also won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 56.31. His two wins helped lead the Go-Hawks to an invite victory.
Girls
Lexi Gehrke, Denver
Denver’s Lexi Gehrke got the Cyclones started off on the right foot last Thursday in the first game of the season. Gehrke netted seven goals, a school record, en route to an 8-0 victory over North Fayette Valley. In the game, Gehrke had 20 shots on goal and was assisted four times by her sister, Keira.