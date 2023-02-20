Boys
Ryder Block, Waverly-Shell Rock
Ryder Block closed out his high school career on top with another state championship this past weekend. This brings his career total to three and he also finished with 159 career wins. Block also helped secured a fourth state title in five years for the Go-Hawks.
Girls
Katelyn Eggena, Waverly-Shell Rock
Katelyn Eggena was a force for the Go-Hawk girls basketball team this season. She finished out her junior season with a loss to Mason City in the second round of playoffs. In that game, Eggena finished with a team high 14 points and also snagged 10 rebounds.