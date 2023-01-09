Boys
Andrew Westpfahl, Wapsie Valley
Andrew Westpfahl was on fire last week in the Warriors two wins. In Wapsie Valley’s rivalry win over Denver, Westpfahl had 22 points and he had 44 points in total this last week. Westpfahl also pitched in four assists and four steals in the two wins. Westpfahl finished with 75% of the total votes.
Girls
Grace Hennessy, Denver
Grace Hennessy notched her second Athlete of the Week win this winter season with her performance this last week. Hennessy finished off the week with 40 points, 16 rebounds, nine steals and six blocks in the two losses last week for the Cyclones. Hennessy finished with 71% of the total votes.
Sports Editor
