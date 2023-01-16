Boys
Rogan Gergen, Janesville
Rogan Gergen has been an offensive force for the Wildcats this season. Janesville came away with three wins this week and was led by Gergen. Gergen finished the game against Waterloo Christian with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Stats from other games were unavailable. Gergen finished with 49% of the total votes.
Girls
Jenna Myers, Clarksville
Jenna Myers has been a force for the lady Indians this season, leading the team with 13 points per game. Myers helped lead the Indians to two wins last week and also helped contribute 44 points, 27 rebounds and six assists. Myers is the first Clarksville athlete to be named AOTW. Myers received 40% of the total votes.
