Boys
Giles Cowell, Northeast Iowa United
Giles Cowell is a key member of the upstart Northeast Iowa United soccer team. It was the program’s first win in history. Against Charles City, Cowell netted four of the seven goals on a 66.7% shooting percentage. The United held on for the 7-4 win after scoring just one goal in the previous five games.
Girls
Mady Mummelthei, Waverly-Shell Rock
Mady Mummelthei has been battling for the top spot on the Go-Hawk girls golf team all season. In the meet against Waukon last week, Mummelthei entered the clubhouse with a meet low 42. Her score helped lead Waverly-Shell Rock to a 199-277 meet victory.