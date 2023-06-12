Boys
Gabe Meaney, Janesville
Gabe Meaney is the starting first baseman/pitcher for the Janesville baseball team. He had one of the best weeks in the state with a 5-12 performance at the plate with six RBI, three runs, two walks and one home run. On the mound, Meaney threw a six inning no-hitter against BCLUW where he struck out 13 batters.
Girls
Cailyn Hardy, Clarksville
Cailyn Hardy is the starting pitcher for the undefeated Clarksville softball team. In the circle, Hardy was able to throw 17 innings while only allowing six hits while striking out 28 batters. Hardy only walked five batters this week. At the plate, she helped herself out a lot with three RBI and she drew two walks.