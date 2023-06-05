Boys
Ayden Hoffert, Waverly-Shell Rock
Ayden Hoffert is the starting center fielder for the Go-Hawk baseball team. This last week, Ayden had a great week at the plate. He was able to draw six walks throughout the week, including a 12-pitch at-bat against Waterloo West. Ayden was also able to hit four triples on Friday across the two games.
Girls
Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer team
The Waverly-Shell Rock girls soccer team was the number one seed entering the state tournament. They played three strong games against tough opponents and advanced to the state finals for the fifth year in-a-row. In that game, they would go on to lose 2-0, but they played by their motto, Embrace the Game.