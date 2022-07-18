A new family owned business is here in Waverly with the Dale Howard Auto Center hosting their grand opening on July 14 that unofficially kicked off Waverly's annual Heritage Days celebration.
The Dale Howard Auto Center was founded by Dale and Steve Howard in Iowa Falls in 1975.
Since then, Tony Howard has taken over the operation in Iowa Falls and now, Waverly.
"Waverly is similar to Iowa Falls in education, industry and health care," Tony said. "Both communities have strong anchors in all three areas with Wartburg College here [in Waverly], the strong school system here and the hospital."
Tony, who is a 2004 graduate from UNI, wanted to continue the family business after graduation. Tony has also started a family in Iowa Falls with his wife, Julianne, and two boys, Prentice 13 and Pierce 10.
The event included live music, a food truck and a BBQ cooking competition that included a $250 grand prize, a trophy and bragging rights until next year.
Caylor Teepe was the winner of the competition and it was the first time that he had beaten his father in any type of BBQ competition.
"The idea of a BBQ competition came to us early on when we thought, what are some things that can create some awareness for us," Tony said.
It is not about selling cars, it is about being in the community. Adding value will eventually come back.
It [the transition] has definitely been a learning process. We've learned that the most important part is getting the right people to do the best job they can and be successful
"It has been a difficult market to find good workers but I think that we have found people that can help make an impact," Tony said. "When you support the community, the community supports you back, one of our main core values is giving back."