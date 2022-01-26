Dale Thomas Emmert, 63, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at MercyOne in Waterloo.
Dale was born on February 2, 1958, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of William Henry and Anna Marie (Workman) Emmert. He was baptized and confirmed at Faith United Methodist Church in Waverly. He attended Waverly-Shell Rock Schools and graduated in 1976. While in school he participated in basketball where he developed a lifelong friendship with his coach Bud Bergman and his wife Sandy. He then attended the University of Northern Iowa and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Relations in 1985. He was united in marriage to Deb Johnson on July 21, 1988, in Waverly and the couple was later divorced.
Dale’s career in the furniture business started in 1984 at Simpson Furniture in Cedar Falls. He retired as owner after many years in the business. Dale was a huge supporter of the Waverly-Shell Rock Booster Club, UNI Panthers and the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. He served from 1998-2008 on the Waverly-Shell Rock School board. He was an avid fan of the L.A. Dodgers, the Green Bay Packers and the Beatles.
Dale is survived by a daughter, Katie (Thomas) Rinehart, of West Des Moines; a son, Zach Epley, of Des Moines, and a daughter, Leslie Emmert, of Cedar Rapids; two grandchildren, Foster and Fletcher Rinehart; a brother, Jerry (Gail) Emmert, of Coralville; a brother, Gary (Nancy) Emmert, of Winterset; a sister, Ireta (Kory) Johnson, of Benson, Minnesota; a sister, Chris (Tim) O’Brien, of Waverly; and his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Anna Emmert.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Cross Point Church in Waverly. Burial of cremains will be held at later date in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes in Waverly is assisting the family.