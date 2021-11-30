More than 400 high school wrestlers from across the Midwest will compete in the inaugural Dan Gable Donnybrook tournament being held Dec. 3-4 at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Mediacom will televise Saturday’s championship matches to provide fans in Midwestern states with the live-action finals for a tournament that will feature multiple nationally-ranked wrestlers from throughout the region.
“This tournament brings the best of the best to compete for the gold at the Xtream Arena,” said Luke Eustice, director of the Iowa City Area Sports Commission.
All wrestlers will be seeded individually. While it is not a team tournament, the student-athletes come from more than 30 different teams across the Midwest – primarily Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Wisconsin and Nebraska. Many of those teams, as well as individual wrestlers, are nationally ranked.
Waverly-Shell Rock is one of the squads that will be part of the field.
Competition begins at noon on Friday, with matches scheduled over four sessions, concluding with Saturday evening’s session 5 championships. Mediacom will televise live coverage for all 14 classes of championship competition starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday (Dec 4). Complete replay coverage will be shown on MC22 on Sunday, Dec. 5, starting at 6 pm.
IAwrestle’s Rokin channel will stream every match online for a fee. Fans can watch the finals simulcast on IAwrestle or MC22.net; or they can watch on cable TV channels 822, 722 or 22. MC22 is included on all Mediacom television lineups across a multi-state footprint that includes Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and other states. TV schedules for live and replay sports broadcasts can be found at MC22.net. Tournament details at DonnybrookWrestling.com.