Daniel Jerome “Dan” Kuhn, 60, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospitals following a short and sudden illness.

Dan was born on March 21, 1962 in Decorah, Iowa to Jerome and Carlene (Martin) Kuhn. He graduated from New Hampton High School in 1980. Dan was a public servant his whole life, working for the New Hampton Community Schools and then the US Postal Service, retiring in 2020. Dan is remembered for his contagious smile, his amazing energy level, his love of genealogy, his handyman skills, his giving nature, and his love of the outdoors and travel, but his biggest love of all was his family.