Daniel Jerome “Dan” Kuhn, 60, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospitals following a short and sudden illness.
A public visitation will be held October 7, 2022 from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., at the Crosspoint Church, 215 3rd Street NW, Waverly IA 50677. Please use the northwest entrance if you need an elevator. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dan’s favorite non-profit, Be the Match – National Marrow Donor Program (https://www.bethematchfoundation.org/); or better yet, register to be a donor and help save lives as Dan so selflessly did. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home is assisting the family. 319-352-1187