Daniel Paul Bergen, age 71, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa died Friday, August 11, 2023 in Warren, Michigan where he and his wife Janice (Jan) have resided since 1992, after a four plus year battle with a very aggressive cancer.
Daniel was born December 14, 1951 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Norman and Dorothy Bergen. He graduated from West High School in Waterloo, Iowa in 1970 and attended Cedarville College in Cedarville, OH. In 1973 while at Cedarville Dan recorded his first album “Into the Heart of Jesus.”
Music was always an integral part of Dan’s life and he used this gift from God by playing the piano and singing starting at the age of 3 at both Hagerman Baptist Church and Walnut Ridge Baptist Church. While at Cedarville Dan majored in Music and Speech and served as youth minister at Dayton Avenue Baptist Church in Xenia, OH and then went on to form several quartets and singing groups (Reflections of the Son) that traveled locally to area churches ministering the Gospel thru music and drama.
On January 14, 1977 he married Janice Gibson of Shell Rock, IA at Sunnyside Temple in Waterloo. After the wedding the couple moved to Miami, Florida where they worked as minister of youth and music at the Reformed Church of Miami Dade and then later returned to Iowa where they began traveling to churches across the country ministering in song. Later this ministry included their son Nicholas singing and playing his saxophone and their daughter Alicia singing and playing the violin. Dan made several recordings including “Sharing Thoughts”, “Together”, “Turn Your Heart Toward Home” and “Oh I Want to Know You More”. In between different times of traveling with Dan Bergen Ministries, Dan served as Minister of Music leading worship, directing choirs, producing Christmas and Easter musicals/dramas as well as special programs throughout the year at Hillcrest Baptist in Davenport, IA, where he was ordained, First Nazarene in Cedar Rapids, IA, Calvary Baptist in Van Wert, OH, Mt. Prospect Bible in Arlington Hts, IL, Westwood Baptist in Cincinnati, OH, Redeemer Baptist in Warren, MI, Bethel Baptist in Merrillville, IN and then leading worship at Evanswood Church of God and currently at Bethany Church of God in Sterling Heights, MI.
The last twelve years Dan has been entertaining in the Detroit metro area at retirement homes and directing up to ten choirs/glee clubs. These groups not only rehearsed regularly but also performed for their residents and other retirement homes in the area. Dan rarely missed any rehearsals or engagements despite the many many cancer treatments he endured. Dan absolutely loved his seniors and ministering into their lives and bringing joy to people through music.
Dan’s memory is honored by his wife Janice Bergen (Jan) of Warren, MI, two children, Nicholas and Michelle (Mikki) Acedo Bergen of Virginia Beach, VA and Alicia Bergen Cross and Jesse Cross of Austin, TX, three grandchildren, Jacob, Scarlett & Flynn Cross, and his brother Gary Bergen and Karen of Waterloo, IA, brother-in-law David Sanders, uncle & aunt Jack & Judy Mussett, and all of his nieces, nephews and cousins as well as his wife’s two brothers, their wives, children and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents Dorothy & Norman Bergen and sister Marsha Bergen Sanders.
Daniel will be missed by all of his family and friends but his music and praise to our Lord Jesus Christ will remain to comfort us in our loss as he is now in the presence of His Savior.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 19, at the Hagerman Baptist Church in Waterloo. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187