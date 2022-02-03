Wartburg College alumnae Colleen Darland and Sarah Kolander will be the featured performers at Wartburg College’s Bach Lunch organ series Friday, Feb. 11.
The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with the organists in the Chapel Commons. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the installation of the college’s organ, each Bach’s Lunch this year will feature Wartburg alumni who studied organ while at the college.
A 2014 graduate, Darland works for the Diocese of Davenport and is active as the organist and music coordinator for Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport. She also has filled roles as choir director and organist at several other churches in the area.
Kolander, a board-certified music therapist, graduated from Wartburg in 2009. Since 2011 she has been with Life in Harmony Music Therapy in West Salem, Wisconsin. She also is a Neurologic Music Therapy Fellow and the clinical supervisor for all clinicians at LIH. Kolander has been a church organist since high school and studied organ as her secondary instrument at Wartburg.
The program will feature pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, Christopher Uehlein, William Mathias and John Eggert.
Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch or order one from Wartburg’s Den-Rittersaal by the Wednesday prior to the performance by contacting Carrie Church, music department office coordinator, at carrie.church@wartburg.edu or 319-352-8300. The series will continue March 11 and April 8.