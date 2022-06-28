Darlene Emma Reints, age 85, of Waverly, Iowa, formerly of Plainfield, Iowa, was born the daughter of Edmund and Lucille (Edeker) Fenneman, on August 8, 1936, in rural Clarksville, Iowa. She graduated from Clarksville High School in 1954.
On February 13, 1955, Darlene was united in marriage with Leonard Reints at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville, Iowa. The couple made their home in rural Plainfield where they raised their children, Susan, Owen, and Jane together. Darlene kept busy by working at the Hartmann Locker in Plainfield and later owned and ran Reints Sport Shop. After retiring from the shop, she worked at several local cafes and restaurants.
Darlene was a member of First United Church of Christ — Pleasant Valley in rural Clarksville, where she was a part of the women’s fellowship. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, and baking, especially pies. She loved the outdoors, going camping, and genealogy.
Darlene passed away of kidney failure on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Bartels in Waverly, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Owen; one brother, Galen Fenneman; and one great grandson, Jack.
Darlene is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Leonard Reints; two daughters, Susan (Mike) Fiske of Mobridge, South Dakota and Jane Halbert of Lake Elmo, Minnesota; one Daughter-in-law, Terry Reints of LaSalle, Illinois; six grandchildren, Peter (Mandy) Fiske, Julie (Dan) Schuler, Jessie (Nathan) Quaka, Jill (Adam Everson) Reints, Jacob Halbert, and Jamie Halbert; four great grandchildren, Carson, Mason, Sicily, and Connor; one brother, Gary (Linda) Fenneman of Dallas, Texas; and two sisters, Evelyn (James) Good of Charles City, Iowa and Maezine (David) Schwartz of South Carolina.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at First United Church of Christ — Pleasant Valley with burial at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery both in rural Clarksville.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.
