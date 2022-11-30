Darlene Jane (Pruin) Tharp, 87, of Grundy Center, IA, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Grundy Center, preceded by visitation at 9:30 a.m. at the church. A private burial will take place at the Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock, IA. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

Darlene, daughter of Herman and Tillie Pruin, was born on a farm in Butler County, Iowa, on September 18, 1935. She married Richard P. Tharp on December 17, 1955. They had five children, Debra, Chris, Linda, Dwayne, and Karen. Richard preceded her in death on February 22, 2017.