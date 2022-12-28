Darlene Mae Rath, 86, of Fairbank, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Darlene was born January 9, 1936, in Black Hawk County, Iowa, the daughter of Dayton Clair and Henrietta Loucinda (Keding) Wright. She graduated from Denver High School in 1953. On June 13, 1954, she was united in marriage to Lorain P. “Shorty” Diercks. To this union six children were born. The couple would later divorce in 1977. On December 30, 1978, she was united in marriage to Robert D. “Bob” Rath at their home in Denver. Together they lived in the area for a couple years until moving to Huffman, Texas in October of 1981. She worked in several office support staff positions, retiring as a purchasing associate at DuPont in Kingwood, Texas. She and Bob stayed in Texas until October of 2013 when they moved to Fairbank where she remained a resident until her passing.
Darlene always had a knitting or crocheting project (or two) going to keep her busy. She made many blankets over the years. She enjoyed putting together puzzles, going to garage sales and collecting giraffes, lots and lots of giraffes. Above all, she cherished time spent with her family.
Darlene is survived by her husband, Bob, of Fairbank, six children, Sherry (Bryan) Barker of Nevada; Dennis Diercks of Waterloo; Julie (Dorsey) Steere of Tripoli, Vicki (Randy) Kaufman of Fairbank; Gary Diercks of Denver and Michael (Carolyn) Diercks of Denver; seventeen grandchildren, twenty-nine great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, a sister, Dixie (Butch) Milius of Denver, a sister-in-law, Lorraine Wright of Florida and many nieces and nephews. In addition, she is survived by three stepchildren, Janeen (Jim) Begalske of West Union, Brian Rath of Cedar Falls and Barry Rath of Walcott. She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Richard C. Wright, grandchild, Andy Kaufman, a great grandchild, Beckett Kaufman and a great-great grandchild, Landree Bradley.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver with an hour of visitation preceding. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
