Darlene Mae Rath, 86, of Fairbank, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

Darlene was born January 9, 1936, in Black Hawk County, Iowa, the daughter of Dayton Clair and Henrietta Loucinda (Keding) Wright. She graduated from Denver High School in 1953. On June 13, 1954, she was united in marriage to Lorain P. “Shorty” Diercks. To this union six children were born. The couple would later divorce in 1977. On December 30, 1978, she was united in marriage to Robert D. “Bob” Rath at their home in Denver. Together they lived in the area for a couple years until moving to Huffman, Texas in October of 1981. She worked in several office support staff positions, retiring as a purchasing associate at DuPont in Kingwood, Texas. She and Bob stayed in Texas until October of 2013 when they moved to Fairbank where she remained a resident until her passing.