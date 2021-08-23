Darlene Marie Smith, 84, of Marshalltown, Iowa, and previously from Shell Rock, passed away Friday night, Aug. 20, 2021, at Accura Healthcare of Marshalltown.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock. Inurnment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, New Hartford. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Darlene’s family is respectfully requiring masks to be worn by all attendees not vaccinated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Darlene’s family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family.