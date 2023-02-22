Darlys Ruth Redies, 93 of Shell Rock, Iowa, and formerly of Waverly passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023 at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.
Darlys was born September 20, 1929, in Denver, Iowa, the daughter of Rudolph Jr. and Lily (Degelau) Haar. Darlys attended the Denver school system graduating in 1946 from the Denver High School. On June 19, 1949, Darlys was united in marriage to Marvin Redies at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Denver. The couple made their home on a farm 3 miles north of Bremer for 50 years. Darlys worked for 3 years in accounts receivables at Rath Packing, 20 years for the Bremer Elevator and 10 years at the Fredericksburg Elevator retiring in the spring of 2010.
Darlys was a faithful member of St. John Evangelical Church in Waverly and in her spare time enjoyed working in her garden and crocheting. Darlys also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Darlys is survived by two sons, Tim (JoLynn) Redies of Waverly, Iowa, Kim Redies of rural Waverly, Iowa; one daughter, Kay Redies of Waverly, Iowa; 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim (Karen) Redies of Browntown, WI. Darlys was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin on August 21, 2022 and her sister and brother-in-law, Agnus and John.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Jon Ellingworth officiating. Burial will be in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Memorials may be directed to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly. Online condolences for Darlys’s family may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187