Darlys Ruth Redies, 93 of Shell Rock, Iowa, and formerly of Waverly passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023 at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Jon Ellingworth officiating. Burial will be in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Memorials may be directed to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly. Online condolences for Darlys’s family may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187