Darol Heinemann entered into rest on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the age of 82. Loving husband of Carol (Hubbman) Heinemann, dear father of Janice (Jayson) Bentley and Mark (Becky) Heinemann, cherished grandpa of Alex and Abby Heinemann; dear brother of Dan (Connie) Heinemann and the late Connie (Fritz) Heine, dear uncle and friend to many.
Retired from Boeing as an aerospace engineer after 38 years of service. His passion revolved around his family, woodworking, and classic cars. He enjoyed estate sales and restoring antique furniture. Darol is remembered as being kind, generous, patient, and helpful to everyone around him.
Visitation was held on Friday, April 14th from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m., both at Salem Lutheran Church — Blackjack, MO. Interment at Salem Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.