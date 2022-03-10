St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be hosting various events illuminating the importance of Lent in the church.
President Darrel Colson of Wartburg College will be giving a historical presentation on St. Paul’s members bringing Wartburg College to Waverly and its importance.
There is a set program which begins at noon where there will be Taizé and intercessory prayer worship service in the chapel (if you have prayer requests, you can contact the church office at 352-3850).
Afterwards, dinner will be served from 5-6:15 p.m. for a freewill offering whilst the Lenten Family Worship is happening at 5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. This follows with Centering Prayer at 5:45 p.m. in the Anderson Chapel and the Holden Evening Prayer at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.
St. Paul’s 150th Anniversary Historical Presentations will follow the 6:30 p.m. service in the sanctuary.
Dr. Colson is the current and 17th president of Wartburg College since 2009. As a graduate in bachelor of arts at Louisiana State University, both his foundation and growth were set in the sphere of higher education.
All are invited to attend the various events for this week’s Lenten program at St. Paul’s. For more information on the 150th Anniversary proceedings, please visit www.stpaulswaverly.org/150th-anniversary/.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.