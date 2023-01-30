Darrel Francis Cox age 81 of Fairbank passed away, January 23, 2023 at his home. He was born October 14, 1941 in Waterloo the son of Raymond and Helen (Whitney) Cox. Darrel grew up in rural Fairbank and spent the rest of his life in the same area. He was a graduate of the very first class of Wapsie Valley Community Schools in 1960. Darrel was a lifelong farmer while also working at John Deere in Waterloo for 38 years, which he retired from in 1998. He married Carolyn Ann Schutte on August 19, 1961 at the United Methodist Church in Fairbank. Carolyn passed away March 11, 1988. Darrel enjoyed driving, making the rounds and visiting as many people as he could in a day. He had a regular schedule he stuck to each week for the different eating establishments in the local area and if he didn’t show, someone was on the phone to one of the boys making sure he was okay. Darrel’s family was his pride and joy. He thrived in attending all of his all boys’, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities and rarely missed an event. Along with the love of his family and friends, came his strength in faith. Darrel was a lifetime member of the United Methodist of Fairbank where he was baptized, confirmed and married. He will be missed by so many, especially his family, whom he loved so much.
Darrel is survived by his four sons; Russ of Readlyn, Brian (Reiko) of Greenwood, Indiana, Dan of Plainfield and Mike of Readlyn. Nine grandchildren; Alicia (Nate) Jones, Rhino (Abby) Cox, Sheila (Dave) Wangsness, Khyle (Shaliah Anderson) Cox, Jarod Cox, Christy Cox, Kevin (Lillie) Cox, Ashlyn Snowden and Branden Cox. Nine great-grandchildren; Jesse, Jamie and Jase Jones, Kiptyn and Kynlee Cox, Hannah, Wade and Wes Wangsness and Bo Cox. One brother, Craig (Wilma) Cox; one brother-in-law, Elton Schutte; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Schutte. Darrel was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a brother, Curtis Cox; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rueben and Esther Schutte; a brother-in-law, Orlyn Schutte; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Schutte and several close friends.