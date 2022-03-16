Darrell Lee Morrow, 75, of Waterloo, and previously from Denver, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at NorthCrest specialty Care in Waterloo.
According to his wishes, Darrell’s body has been cremated. A memorial service celebrating Darrell’s live will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver with Pastor Scot McCluskey officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379