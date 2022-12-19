Darwin Dale Fecht, age 79, of Allison, Iowa, died Friday, December 16, 2022, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa, surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 21, at Trinity Reformed Church in Allison from 9 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday December 21, at Trinity Reformed Church in Allison. Burial will follow at the Allison Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Allison Food Pantry and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements 319-352-1187.