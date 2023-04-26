Darwin Lawrence Mauer of Denver, IA, passed away on April 26, 2023, at the age of 87. After several months of courageously fighting his declining health, Darwin, while holding the loving hand of his wife of 65 years, transitioned peacefully into the arms of our Heavenly Father.
Darwin was born in Stacyville, IA on May 19, 1935, to Frank and Elizabeth Adams Mauer, the 9th of their 12 children. As a young man, Darwin accepted the call to serve his country and enlisted in the United States Army from 1952-1955. He bravely fought in the Korean War as a member of the 9th Infantry Regiment. After returning home, he soon married his beloved wife, (Mary) Marlene Faas on February 15, 1958, in Stacyville, IA. They created a beautiful, large family together, including six children, fifteen grandchildren, and thirty-one great grandchildren (their thirty-second due in September 2023).
Darwin worked and retired from John Deere Tractor Works of Waterloo. He continued his commitment to service with his involvement in the American Legion, Post 653 of Denver. During his 66 years of membership, he held several positions on the local level and offices on the district level (including 3rd District Commander in 1983-1984). His participation also prompted his family to serve, with his wife, daughters and granddaughters being involved in the American Legion Auxiliary.
As a younger man, Darwin enjoyed the outdoors fishing and hunting, and later in life he enjoyed family gatherings, card games, tractor pulls, and cheering on the Minnesota Twins.
He is preceded in death, and welcomed home, by his son-in-law, Michael Everding; sister, Angie; and ten brothers: Wilmer, Ole, Roman, Art, Orville, Dale, Dean, Danny, Howard, and William Mauer.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene; children, Bonnie (Loren) Neuzil of Decorah, Brian (Jenise) Mauer of Denver, Derwin (Julene) Mauer of Independence, Laurie (Vince) Lumetta of Cedar Falls, Nancy (Mark) Conklin of Texas, and Tammy Everding of Fairbank; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A visitation of life will be held on Sunday, April 30, from 2-5 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver, IA. Military Honors will be held following the visitation.
The funeral will take place on Monday, May 1, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville, Iowa, with a brief visitation starting at 10 a.m. and the service following at 11 a.m. The burial will be immediately following at Visitation Catholic Cemetery in Stacyville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to the family for later designation. Cards and memorials may be sent to:
Marlene Mauer
4715 Algonquin Dr.
Apartment 3101
Cedar Falls, IA 50613