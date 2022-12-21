Jill Dashner is going back to her roots. The soon-to-be-former Bremer County deputy county attorney has taken on a new job at her old office–the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office.
Dashner, who ran as a Democrat in the midterms, lost her bid for the top prosecutorial job in Bremer County to colleague Darius Robinson, a Republican. The job opened after long-time County Attorney Kasey Wadding announced her would retire in December. In the run up to the election, Wadding endorsed Dashner in a letter to the paper, praising her prosecutorial philosophy and accomplishments.
“Ms. Dashner has always carried a large and varied caseload but her responsibilities have increased during her tenure with this office. She started as the Assistant County Attorney and was sworn in as the Deputy County Attorney in 2013.
“Ms. Dashner’s current caseload includes prosecuting felony and misdemeanor cases as well as juvenile delinquencies. She administers her large caseload with fairness and a willingness to go to trial should the need arise. She has had success trying cases to juries and judges.
“As my Deputy she has also been involved in advising county offices on different legal issues. She is familiar with the workings of this office and with the issues in Bremer County. During her sixteen years as my assistant/deputy she has developed relationships with attorneys, judges, law enforcement and the community that make her institutional memory inestimable,” he wrote.
Robinson, a one-time-Democrat-turned-Republican, prevailed on Nov. 8, garnering 5,732 total votes or 54.12% of the vote, while Dashner received 4,851 votes or 45.80% of the vote.
Dashner, who had earned the respect of lawyers, judges, fellow prosecutors and law enforcement during her 16 years in Bremer County, took the loss in stride.
It was her first run for public office and she had the support of key stakeholders who deeply respected her knowledge of the law and her work ethic. Had she won, she would have become the first woman– and the first Democrat in remembered history–to hold the office of the county attorney in the county.
However, after the voters spoke, Robinson, also a first-timer in politics, asked Dashner to stay on in her role as a deputy county attorney, he said.
But after giving it serious consideration and reviewing several options in front of her, Dashner decided to take the job offer to serve as a prosecutor at the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office, where she started her career.
The irony of fate is not lost on Dashner. And neither is it on Robinson, who, after a short stint as an attorney in Waverly in the beginning of his legal career in Iowa, took a job at the prosecutor’s office in Black Hawk County, where he has worked since March of 2018. Robinson said it was Dashner who alerted him about that position at the time.
On Monday, Robinson was sworn in as county attorney by Judge Christopher Foy, along with four other county elected officials.
As he contemplates the challenges of taking charge of the office, Robinson is excited about what he can bring to the table. Adam Hanson, the newly hired lawyer, will stay on, but Dashner’s departure opens up a big gap, which will not be easy to fill.
Robinson told Waverly Newspapers on Tuesday that Dashner has made a significant impact with her work and leaves big shoes to fill.
“I think the world of Jill,” he said. “Too bad we ended on the opposite ends of the same position. She had such a commanding presence in the courtroom and in the office. She has such knowledge of the law and the community. In essence, I need a new Jill.”
Dashner, now fully energized by what’s ahead for her looks at the rearview mirror with a sense of pride and gratitude for the opportunities Bremer County provided her, but also with a bit of regret.
“I will miss the people I’ve worked with in Bremer County,” she said. “Law enforcement, the judges, the clerk’s office and of course, Kasey (Wadding, the county attorney), Kelly (Rustad, the administrative assistant), Randy (Van Gent, the victim witness coordinator) and Adam (Hanson, the new assistant county attorney). It has been a great 16 years!”
In the final days of 2022, as she wraps up her work, Dashner is excited about returning to Black Hawk County where she lives.
“I am going home,” she said.