Dashner-Robinson

Deputy Robert Whitney, outgoing Bremer County Deputy County Attorney Jill Dashner, Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett and newly sworn Bremer County Attorney Darius Robinson pose at the Bremer County Courthouse on Dec. 19, shortly after the oath of office ceremony conducted by Judge Christopher Foy.

 by ANELIA K. DIMITROVA /editorcft@gmail.com/

Jill Dashner is going back to her roots. The soon-to-be-former Bremer County deputy county attorney has taken on a new job at her old office–the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office.

Dashner, who ran as a Democrat in the midterms, lost her bid for the top prosecutorial job in Bremer County to colleague Darius Robinson, a Republican. The job opened after long-time County Attorney Kasey Wadding announced her would retire in December. In the run up to the election, Wadding endorsed Dashner in a letter to the paper, praising her prosecutorial philosophy and accomplishments.