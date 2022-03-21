Jill Dashner, the deputy county attorney for Bremer County, is running for the county attorney’s job.
She filed her paperwork on March 18.
This is the seasoned prosecutor’s first run for elected office. She will run as a Democrat.
Bremer County Attorney Kasey Wadding, a Republican, is not seeking re-election.
While Dashner is not the first woman to run for the office, if elected, she will be the first female prosecutor in the county. Records show that in 1998, Lana Luhring, a Waverly attorney, ran in the primaries in a three-way race with Larry Stumme, the then incumbent, and Kasey Wadding, another challenger.
Wadding is finishing his sixth term in December. He won the general election in 1998. In the 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018, Wadding ran unopposed in the primaries and the general elections, according to records.
Dashner joined Wadding’s office in 2006. Earlier in her career, she prosecuted cases at the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office working with Tom Ferguson, now retired.
Dashner said her first experience of county government at work came from her late mother, Roberta Dashner, who worked as a county recorder in Mills County until her retirement. Her father, Sherrill, is a retired farmer and her stepmother, Christine, a retired school teacher.
After graduating from Glenwood Community High School in 1984, Dashner earned a bachelor’s degree in English from St. Olaf College in 1988.
Looking for a career path in life, Dashner took on a job as a flight attendant for Delta Airlines for seven years, then landed in law school at Drake University.
When she graduated from law school in 2000, she took her first position in her field in 2001 as an assistant prosecutor in Black Hawk County.
Dashner said she has been prosecuting cases for over 20 years.
“I am firm as a prosecutor,” she said, explaining her prosecutorial philosophy. “People need to be held to account when they break the law.”
Dashner said she had learned a lot while working at the Bremer County Attorney’s Office over the years.
“Kasey has done a great job making it the professional office it is today,” she said.
Dashner said she is running for office because she loves the work. She said if elected, she would establish a residence in Bremer County.
She serves on the board of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, a position she has held since 2012.
She and husband Jeff enjoy travel, working on upgrading their historic home, time with family and friends, and caring for their three dogs.
Asked about his plans after his term expires, Wadding, the county attorney, said:
“It’s been a very good career, but it’s time for a change.”