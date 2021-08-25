David E. Birkholz, 79, of Waverly, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
A funeral service for David Birkholz will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City with Pastor Bob Holdorf officiating. Burial will Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home Friday.
David Edward Birkholz, the son of William “Ed” and Irene (Priebe) Birkholz, was born March 31, 1942, in Charles City, Iowa. He received his education in Charles City and graduated from Charles City High School in 1960. After graduating, David continued helping on the family farm as he had done his entire life.
David was united in marriage to Marylou Lumm on Jan. 24, 1960, at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City. The couple made their home on the Birkholz family farm where they raised their four children: Jim, Jody, Jay and Jon. David continued farming until 1981, which is when he started driving truck for 10 years. He then began his career as a correctional officer for the Texas Department of Corrections in Palestine, Texas. David retired in 2012 after 20 years of faithful service.
David and Marylou moved to Waverly, Iowa, in 2014 to be closer to their family and close friends. One of the things David loved to do was go on tractor rides with all of his friends, especially Bob Dight. He also collected guns, did reloading of guns and enjoyed woodworking, which enabled him to build beautiful furniture for his family (all of his grandchildren received a hope chest from him).
Living family members include his wife Marylou, of Waverly; four children: Jim (Wendy) Birkholz, of Plainfield; Jody (Michael) Smith, of Waverly; Jay (Tami) Birkholz, of Ellsworth, Kansas; and Jon Birkholz, of Eugene, Oregon; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Pat (Marnie) Will, of Mankato, Minnesota; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents, William “Ed” and Irene Birkholz; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jesse and Sylvia Lumm.
