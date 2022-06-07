David Lee Moeller, 76, Cedar Falls formerly Waverly, died Saturday, May 28, 2022 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. He was born April 19, 1946 in Waverly to the late Lawrence and Carolyn (Rewerts) Moeller. David loved spending time outdoors doing lawn care and snow blowing giving him the opportunity to visit with many people as they passed by. He enjoyed his CB club and talking to people from all over the area where he was known as “Butch Cassidy”. David also had a love for ice cream and his dog, Marshmallow.
David is survived by his sisters, Pamela (Howard) Simonds and Carol (James) Kattelman; and extended family and friends. He was preceded death by his sister and brother-in-law, Sharon (Leon) Sebilsky.
The funeral service for David will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral Home. He will be buried in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly.
Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.