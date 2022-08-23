David Lundt, formerly of Oran, Iowa passed away in Hampton, Virginia following a brief illness on Monday, July 18, 2022. David was born on March 23, 1943 at the Waverly Hospital, the son of George and Emma (Fisher) Lundt. As the family moved, David attended school in Clarksville, Maynard and Oran. He graduated with the class of 1961 from Wapsie Valley. He attended Wartburg College, graduating in 1965. His first job took him to Virginia as a biologist studying the waters of Chesapeake Bay. He then became a Health Inspector for the State of Virginia and later as an OSHA investigator. David retired in 2006. He enjoyed his hobbies. Photography, traveling and sailing were his favorites. David was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Floyd and Donald, and sister Dolores Engelhardt. He is survived by nieces and nephews: Priscilla Nieman, Waterloo, Eugene (Sherri) Nieman, Nashua; Dan (Cindy) Lundt, Oran; Diane (Tim) Johnson, Fairbank, and Dawn (Kevin) Higgins, LaPorte City. A remembrance of life will be held Sunday, September 4, 2022 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Oran, Iowa at 2 p.m.
David Lundt
