David R McWhirter, 72 of Allison, IA passed away surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, February 10th at MercyOne North Iowa.
He was born on June 22, 1950 to John and Marlys (Parks) McWhirter in Charles City, Iowa. He graduated from Allison-Bristow Community School in 1968. He went on to further his education at Ellsworth Community College and graduated from Northwest Missouri State with a degree in Ag Business.
Dave married Deborah Neve on August 20, 1972 at Nazareth Lutheran church, Cedar Falls, IA. Dave and Deb were blessed with one son, Ross.
Dave and Deb moved to their acreage in 1975 where they farmed and raised hogs for many years. Dave also ran the local milk route early on, worked at the Allison Implement, Black Hawk County Assessor’s Office and retired as a Rural Route Mail carrier in 2015.
Dave loved to golf, hunt, fish, and spend time with his family and close friends.
Dave is survived by his wife, Deb, his son Ross (Jennifer), granddaughters Madelyn and Lily, sister Barbara (Babs) McWhirter and numerous nieces and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his parents John and Marlys, two baby boys at birth, and his parents-in-law, Ried and Eunice Neve.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Kidz Zone project at St. James Lutheran Church, Allison Public Library, or Wilder Park.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison, with burial in the Allison Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, February 13, 2023, at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Allison is caring for David and his family. www.counsellwoodley.com 319-267-2507