David R. Price, 82, of Tripoli, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Unity Point/Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli with Rev. Tyler Hoey officiating. (Faith U.C.C. has graciously offered to host funeral services at their Church while Grace Lutheran Church is remodeling their entry) The funeral service will be available via livestream through the Faith U.C.C.’s Facebook Page and YouTube Page. Burial will follow the funeral service at Fremont Cemetery, rural Tripoli with military rites provided by Brandenburg-Krueger Post #4013, V.F.W. of Tripoli and Thomas E. Woods Post #223, American Legion of Sumner. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 12th from 4 — 7 p.m. at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Wednesday. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Dave’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
David Ray, son of John and Creszence (Bender) Price was born April 16, 1940, at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo. He was baptized in the Lutheran Faith and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Dave received his early education in the Country Schools, rural Tripoli prior to Tripoli High School. He served in the United States Army Reserves from 1961 to 1967. In 1962, Dave attended a U.S.O Dance in Philadelphia and while there, met Diane Gallagher. The couple were married during a blizzard on January 20, 1963, at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. The couple resided in Readlyn for a brief time, prior to moving to their home in 1970, southeast of Tripoli. Dave worked at Schultz Manufacturing in Waterloo, prior to working as a welder at Schield-Bantam (now known as Terex) in Waverly for thirty seven years, retiring as a welding inspector in 2003. He was a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli. Dave enjoyed the outdoors, whether it be fishing, hunting, cutting wood or mowing his yard, making projects, wood-work for a brief time, and in retirement due to his love of people, made several trips to the Amish Community to socialize with his friends.
Dave is survived by his wife, Diane of Tripoli; four children, Evaline “Ev” (Gary) Boevers of Tripoli, Michele (Mike) Kindschi of Evansdale, Ginger (Dale) Borneman of Mesa, Arizona, and Joseph “Joe” (Claire) Price of Cedar Falls; seven grandchildren, Rachele and Jessica Kindschi, and Jaedyn, Tate, Mae, Levi, and Shepherd Price; and siblings, Alvin Price of Fairbank and Agnes Parkinson of Oelwein.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Cassie Borneman; siblings, Andrew (Olive), Frances, Virgil (Peggy), Carrie (Watler) Gaede, and Marvin (Jeanette); sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Fasy and Viola Price; and two brothers-in-law, Michael Gallagher and Dallas Parkinson.