The Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting an investigation into the shooting of a police chief, according to Adam DeCamp, Special Agent in Charge of the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn suffered a shot to the leg while arresting Jeremiah Messner, age 30. Vaughn is a 28-year law enforcement veteran and has served as Perry Police Chief since 2013.
Vaughn, along with other members of the Perry Police Department, was dispatched to the 1800 block of 5th Street following the report of shots fired in the area at 4:47 am on May 10th. The officers discovered an unoccupied vehicle with multiple bullet holes. Jeremiah Messner was identified as the shooter.
Messner was found armed with a handgun near West 8th Street and Saint Paul Street by law enforcement officers from the Perry Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol. After persuading Messner to place the handgun on the ground, officers attempted to take him into custody, but Messner regained possession of the handgun, according to the press release. A struggle ensued, during which Messner fired the handgun, striking Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn in the upper leg.
Officers rendered emergency care to Chief Vaughn, who was then airlifted to a Des Moines hospital where he remains. His injuries are non-life-threatening, and he is expected to make a full recovery.
Messner was taken into custody, and transported to the Dallas County Hospital. He has since been released to the custody of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
Agents from the Division of Criminal Investigation have charged Jeremiah Messner with Attempted Murder, a Class B felony, Possession of Firearm by a Prohibited Person, a Class D felony, Going Armed with Intent, a Class D felony, and Trafficking Stolen Weapons, a Class C felony.