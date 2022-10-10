The election campaigns are revving up as the countdown to the Nov. 8 election mobilizes voters.
At the Bremer County Auditor’s Office, everyone is in election mode.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 12:08 am
The election campaigns are revving up as the countdown to the Nov. 8 election mobilizes voters.
At the Bremer County Auditor’s Office, everyone is in election mode.
“My biggest fear is that voters may not be thinking about voting this early on ahead of the election and therefore may miss the opportunity to vote by mail if that is the only or most convenient way for them to cast a ballot in the 2022 General Election,” Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf said in a press release. “The ballots are loaded with numerous races and there are public measure question(s) on the ballots this election as well. It would be unfortunate if an eligible elector misses their opportunity to vote.”
Wolf added that the most pertinent information for the voters who want to vote by mail is this: The absentee ballot request deadline is 5 p.m. on Oct. 24. The request must be in writing and must be an original, she said.
She added that if prospective voters have already submitted an absentee ballot request, those ballots will be put in the USPS Mail on Oct. 19.
“Those voters must wait for that ballot rather than coming to the Courthouse to vote in person," Wolf said. “We can’t issue two ballots to voters.”
She continued:
“Those who have submitted a request for an absentee ballot by mail can track their absentee ballot at the Iowa Secretary of State’s website."
Track Your Absentee Ballot (iowa.gov)
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. High 68F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.