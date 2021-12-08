The Waverly City Council on Monday approved a resolution that delayed a deadline for developers to complete the renovation of the Palace Theater by three years due to the “difficult and sometimes lengthy process” of getting the work done, according to a council agenda memo.
In an amendment to the development agreement with Movie Guys LLC, the Cedar Falls-based group will have until Dec. 1, 2023, to complete the minimum improvements to the theater building and be inspected by Jan. 1, 2024, with economic development grants spanning June 1, 2026, to June 1, 2040.
Originally, Movie Guys had until Dec. 1, 2020, to complete their improvements with an assessment done by Jan. 1, 2021, so the project was a year overdue. The city and Movie Guys had entered into an 18-year tax abatement agreement, but the amendment shortens the abatement timeline to 15 years.
The resolution is also tied to an Iowa Department of Economic Authority application to obtain a Downtown Housing Grant by the city on behalf of Movie Guys to renovate the upper level of the movie house into eight loft and two-bedroom apartments.
City Attorney Bill Werger told the council the amendment was necessary due to delays on getting work started on the project. He said Movie Guys, led by Cedar Falls developers Brent Dahlstrom and Justin Bolger, expect to have work commencing in 2022.
The attorney said the amendment notes there were “unavoidable delays” and provides reasons for them.
“We wanted to clarify and identify the exact dates,” Werger said. “We did an amendment to clarify it’s going to be a three-year delay from the original agreement.”
He added that the Downtown Housing Grant fits the theater renovation project, and it’s something that Movie Guys — as Dahlstrom and Bolger manage apartments all over the Cedar Valley with their Rent Cedar Valley business — look forward to taking advantage of for opportunities.
The grants are used for upper-story housing in downtown areas, much like previous work on the apartments above much of the businesses along Bremer Avenue were renovated under the same program.
“Our development agreement is in regard to the commercial aspect of the first floor and is really designed to be a tax-rebate incentive to keep the theater open during the entire period of time that they would receive any rebates,” Werger explained. “It’s using their own increase in taxes to receive rebates, but also, they have to have the theater open. It’s still in that agreement and will be in that agreement.”
In the agreement, the theater must be operated to show motion pictures commercially for at least five days per week with a minimum of two showtimes per day and have employees on the payroll for the entire fiscal year.
Movie Guys plans to have the largest of the three movie auditoriums, according to documents in the agenda memo, be renovated as a theater and the other two remodeled for restaurant and bar space. A part of the center auditorium will also be used for meetings or social gatherings, and the restrooms will be moved to the east side of the building.
For the upper level, Movie Guys plan to have two loft-style, four single-bedroom and two two-bedroom units. They plan to salvage much of the maple floorboards and put down new floors to replace what cannot be saved.
Also, the south-facing windows will be replaced, there will be new electrical and water services installed, and the old Masonic Temple that was located on the second floor will be repurposed as a commons for the tenants.
The developers plan to put about $2 million into the project.
Werger said the city would be the applicant for the housing grant for Movie Guys, so the developers would provide staff with the necessary costs and plans for the project. The funding is issued through the city. The funding would be dispersed in two phases — halfway through and upon completion.
“It’s not a monthly type of job,” he said. “We’ll just keep acquiring information on their expenses incurred as it goes. When it gets to the halfway point, then we’ll do a review of what they’ve done, and we’ll submit the request to the state, and they give it to us, and we’ll give it to the developer.”