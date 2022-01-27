Denver Savings Bank is currently accepting applications from High School senior for four $500 scholarships.
One of the four scholarships will be awarded to a student who is planning to attend a community college or trade school. The other three scholarships will be awarded to students who are planning to attend a four year college. This is the 17th year Denver Savings Bank has offered scholarships to area students.
The applicant (or parent, grandparent, or sibling) must be a customer of Denver Savings Bank and also be graduation from a high school in Bremer or Black Hawk County in order to apply.
Eligibility guidelines and applications are available at Denver Savings Bank or may be accessed online at www.bankdsb.com. All application materials must be received by April 30. Call 319-984-5635 for more information.