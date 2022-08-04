A man who arranged a heroin and fentanyl distribution in Dubuque that led to a near‑fatal overdose was sentenced July 29, 2022, to more than 33 years in federal prison, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

Derrick Darryl Trawick, age 40, from Chicago, Illinois, received the prison term after a January 27, 2022 jury verdict finding him guilty of aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin and fentanyl near a playground.