Dean Ross Knight, 75, of Readlyn, Iowa, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Tripoli Nursing Home in Tripoli, Iowa.

Dean was born August 18, 1947, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Burman and Donna (Doty) Knight. He attended Waverly-Shell Rock High School for three years and then graduated from Wapsie Valley High School. He attended Wartburg College in Waverly on a wrestling scholarship, graduating in 1969. He then taught math and coached wrestling at Stanwood until moving to Waverly in 1973. It was then that he began his career at Terex Cranes in Waverly where he assumed many roles over the years. On July 7, 2007, he was united in marriage to Mary in Independence, the couple would renew their vows in 2017 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly. Dean retired from Terex in 2010.