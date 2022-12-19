Dean Ross Knight, 75, of Readlyn, Iowa, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Tripoli Nursing Home in Tripoli, Iowa.
Dean was born August 18, 1947, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Burman and Donna (Doty) Knight. He attended Waverly-Shell Rock High School for three years and then graduated from Wapsie Valley High School. He attended Wartburg College in Waverly on a wrestling scholarship, graduating in 1969. He then taught math and coached wrestling at Stanwood until moving to Waverly in 1973. It was then that he began his career at Terex Cranes in Waverly where he assumed many roles over the years. On July 7, 2007, he was united in marriage to Mary in Independence, the couple would renew their vows in 2017 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly. Dean retired from Terex in 2010.
Dean was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt duck, geese, deer and elk. He also loved to fish and camp. Dean was very active with the Boy Scouts, he earned his Eagle Scout and was a Scout Master for many years for Troop 69 in Waverly. He was a mainstay at the Isaac Walton League in Waverly and throughout the area. Dean and Mary were camp hosts at Cedar Bend Campground in Waverly for ten years. He could often be found working on carpentry projects for friends and family.
Dean is survived by his wife, Mary of Clarksville, one son, Ross Knight of Waverly, one daughter, Rochelle Wallace of Altoona, six grandchildren, one brother, two sisters and two very special friends, Rick and Ron Hardee. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. Burial in Grove Hill Cemetery will be held in July. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187