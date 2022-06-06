Dean “Toby” Morrill, 64, of Waverly, Iowa, died Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center from complications of esophageal cancer.
Toby was born May 25, 1958, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of James and Edith (Fisher) Morrill. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1976 and then earned his degree in computer science from Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo. He completed United States Marine Corp boot camp and then served in the Reserves. From 1979 until 2002 he worked in several capacities in Silicon Valley, California, as a network engineer within the global networking and computing space. His career took him overseas as well where he worked and traveled to England and Tokyo. He then lived in Florida for a short time before returning to Waverly in 2005 where he worked at Terex until his health no longer allowed.
Toby was a quiet, kind-hearted, genuine soul who had a dry sense of humor. He deeply loved his family and was devoted to them all, especially his mother whom he resided with and took care of. He was an easy-going free spirit who loved adventure. He enjoyed skydiving, hang gliding, mountain climbing and many other outdoor sports. He loved his cats (Binks and Cairo) and enjoyed gardening. He was a loyal, lifetime member of the Amvets.
Toby is survived by his mother, Edith Morrill, of Waverly, two brothers; Tom (Karen) Morrill of Racine, Wisconsin and Tim Morrill of Waverly, sister-in-law; Lois Morrill of Waverly. He is preceded in death by his father, James Morrill, two brothers; Ted and Terry Morrill and a sister, Tina Morrill.
Graveside Services with military honors by the Waverly Veterans Honor Guard will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly, Iowa. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187