Debra Lynn “Caitlin” Volker, age 67, of Winona passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 8, 2022 in Iowa. She was born in California on June 11, 1955 to parents James Edward and Joy Carolyn (Redington) Hodges.
Debra was raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and graduated from Tripoli Community High School. She went on to attend Winona State University and was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Debra lived in her boathouse on Latch Island of Winona for many years and was an entertainer for the Renaissance Fair, traveling throughout the country.
She will be dearly missed by friends and family. Survivors include her son, Matthew (Crystal) Volker of Rushford; daughter-in-law, Sarah Volker of Sartell; grandchildren, Jessica Volker, Andrea Volker, Bradley Volker, Lucas Volker of Rushford and Jacob Volker and Thomas Volker of Sartell; and siblings, Doug (Norma) Hodges, Shari (Ken) Phelps.
Debra was preceded in death by her sons, Lucas Volker and Jacob Volker; father, James Hodges; mother, Joy Hodges (later Quigley); grandparents, John I and Bessie (Rusk) Hodges, Merlin and Martha Redington; and nephew, Spencer Hodges.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 265 Lafayette St, Winona, MN, 55987. Rev. Jon Spinillo will officiate. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022 at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, 3480 Service Dr, Goodview, MN 55987, and again one hour prior to the service at church.