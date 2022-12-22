Lois Depuew and Attorney David Depuew to Marilyn Herrli, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY LEDGES OF WAVERLY III CONDO Unit: 304, $17.00, $199.20, $125,000.00.
Cody L Lafler, Megan Lafler and Megan Broderson to Renae M Sikora, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY ROLLING HILLS ADDITION Lot: 6, $17.00, $455.20, $285,000.00.
Andrew L Boeckman and Ginny M Boeckman to Manzano Properties LLC, contract, AP Lot: 38 SE 23-93-11, AP Lot: 39 SE 23-93-11, AP SUMNER RAILROAD ADDITION Lot: 3, $47.00, $0.00, $39,660.00.
Shirley Mae Kuker to Surge Properties LLC, warranty/court officer deed, READLYN Lot: 1 Block: 13 and READLYN Lot: 2 Block: 13, $12.00, $135.20, $85,000.00.
Ila Deterding EST, David A Deterding COEX and Lois M Pries COEX to Kyle Devoe, warranty/court officer deed, S1/2 SE 31-92-12 Parcel: A, $22.00, $519.20, $325,000.00.
Thomas R Brickman and Charlotte J Brickman to Thomas R Brickman, quit claim deed, JANESVILLE Lot: 5 Block: 24 and JANESVILLE Lot: 6 Block: 24, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Ron L Snowbarger and Jacqueline J Snowbarger to Richard Dallman, Sarah Anne Petra Dallman and Sarah Anne Petra Dallman, warranty/court officer deed, HIBBARDS SUB Lot: 2 SW NW 10-92-14, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Randy Michael Shinstine to Ben Schaufenbuel, warranty/court officer deed, EX S31.82FT TRIPOLI SCHROETER’S PLAT Lot: 3 Block: 36, $17.00, $143.20, $90,000.00.
Gaylord F Converse EST and Vicky J Converse to Vicky J Converse, warranty/court officer deed, SW 3-93-12, SE 10-93-12 Parcel: A, SE SW 2-93-12, NW NE 3-93-12 and NE 10-93-12, $32.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Loretta R Hundley to Loretta R Hundley and Douglas K Hundley, quit claim deed, W60FT JANESVILLE Lot: 5 Block: 10, PART LOT JANESVILLE Lot: 6 Block: 10 and AP Lot: 19 SE 35-91-14, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Jon Michael, Chalee Michael and Chalee Gienau, warranty/court officer deed, READLYN Lot: 1 Block: 16 and EX S32FT READLYN Lot: 2 Block: 16, $17.00, $236.00, $148,000.00.
Julie A Denner and Julie A Westendorf to Darren A Westendorf, quit claim deed, EX E4FT WAVERLY WW SMITH’S ADDITION Lot: 7 Block: 2, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Michael E Holden and Katie Holden to Madalynn I Burke, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY HOME ADDITION Lot: 15 Block: 3, $17.00, $239.20, $149,900.00.
Philip W Halstead to Kristi N Hunemuller, quit claim deed, EX S2FT TRIPOLI HAGE’S ADDITION JH Lot: 6 Block: 41, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Blaine A Davis to Gwendolyn K Davis, quit claim deed, AP WAVERLY Lot: 7 1-91-14, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Paul Dennis Campbell and Deborah Ann Campbell to Jozef Jasnowski and Megan Jasnowski, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY JUHL’S 3RD ADDITION Lot: 10 Block: 3, $12.00, $319.20, $199,900.00.
John M Hussin to RDW LLC, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY CARVER’S 4TH Lot: 3, $17.00, $279.20, $175,000.00.
RDW LLC to Surge Capital LLC, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY CARVER’S 4TH Lot: 3, $12.00, $375.20, $235,000.00.
Duane A Schmidt REVTR and Valerie Brooks TR to Blayne A Pedri and Tony G Pedri, warranty/court officer deed, SW 20-91-14, $17.00, $319.20, $200,000.00.
Darren A Westendorf to Julie A Denner and Julie A Westendorf, quit claim deed, WAVERLY ROLLING MEADOW SUBDIVISION PHASE 1 Lot: 9, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Mantra House LLC to Pathways Behavioral Services INC, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 5 Block: 2, WAVERLY ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 6 Block: 2, WAVERLY ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 7 Block: 2, WAVERLY ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 8 Block: 2, $22.00, $583.20, $365,000.00.
Amanda J Ragsdale, Amanda Meier and James Ragsdale to Michael Oswald and Kaitlyn Oswald, warranty/court officer deed, W61FT READLYN WOLF HILL ADDITION Lot: 12 Block: 1, W61FT READLYN WOLF HILL ADDITION Lot: 13 Block: 1, W61FT READLYN WOLF HILL ADDITION Lot: 14 Block: 1 and W61FT READLYN WOLF HILL ADDITION Lot: 15 Block: 1, $17.00, $159.20, $100,000.00.
Gary C Ollendieck and Tarissa Ollendieck to Paul Ollendieck and Diane Ollendieck, quit claim deed, FREDERIKA HUCKLEBERRY HILLS Lot: 1 and FREDERIKA HUCKLEBERRY HILLS Lot: 2, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Alexis Leisinger and Stephany M Hof to Zachery Leisinger and Alexis Leisinger, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY STURDEVANT’S ADDITION, IH Lot: 1 Block: 4, $17.00, $255.20, $160,000.00.
Stephen P Main, Elaine C Main and Elizabeth Ann Main to Wartburg College, quit claim deed, NW 5-92-14, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Brian L Mennenga and Crystal L Mennenga to Marva Zeien, warranty/court officer deed, NE 18-92-13 Parcel: A, $17.00, $343.20, $215,000.00.
Marvin L Sommerfeldt EST, Timothy M Sommerfeldt COEX and Paul V Sommerfeldt COEX to Kyran Johnson and Arionna Johnson, warranty/court officer deed, OUTLOT E READLYN and E25FT OUTLOT E READLYN Lot: 2, $22.00, $231.20, $145,000.00.
Elijah Wright and Erin Wright to Sarah Danahy Oliver, Carol Danahy and Sarah Danahy Oliver, warranty/court officer deed, JANESVILLE SANDS 1ST ADDITION Lot: 14, $12.00, $466.40, $292,000.00.
David L Ryherd and Diane G Ryherd to Jeremy D Ryherd, warranty/court officer deed, W74FT DENVER SCHNEIDER’S ADDITION Lot: 3 Block: 3 and E10FT DENVER SCHNEIDER’S ADDITION Lot: 4 Block: 3, $17.00, $231.20, $145,000.00.
Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp to Margaret Wood, warranty/court officer deed, TRIPOLI HAGE’S ADDITION JH Lot: 3 Block: 42, $$17.00, $215.20, $135,000.00.
Daryl Elsamiller and Maureen Elsamiller to Justin D Bartsch, warranty/court officer deed, N1/2 WAVERLY W STURDEVANT’S ADDITION Lot: 1 Block: 16 and N1/2 WAVERLY W STURDEVANT’S ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 16, $17.00, $271.20, $169,900.00.
Charles R Baker EST and Tempest Kuykendall ADM to Ryan Baker and Jason Baker, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY HOME 2ND ADDITION Lot: 14 Block: 1, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Trent Sprecker and Debra Sprecker to Lydia Hayes and Gregory Rumbaugh, warranty/court officer deed, N9 RODS EX E8 RODS SUMNER TODD’S ADDITION Lot: 14, $17.00, $413.60, $259,000.00.
Derrick R Hurt and Lana D Hurt to Jillian Rae Schultz and Derek Charles Schultz, warranty/court officer deed, SUMNER ROBISH’S Lot: 1, SUMNER ROBISH’S Lot: 2, SUMNER ROBISH’S Lot: 3, SUMNER ROBISH’S Lot: 4, SUMNER ROBISH’S Lot: 5, $17.00, $306.40, $192,000.00.
John Stutzman and Alex Stutzman to Next Generation Rentals LLC, quit claim deed, WAVERLY GREEN ACRES ADDITION Lot: 4, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Amy D Gonnerman EST, Bruce A Gonnerman EX and Denelle L Gonnerman EX to Liam Mcintyre, warranty/court officer deed, Lot: 10 SE NW 24-93-11, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Wayne R Gonnerman to Liam Mcintyre, warranty/court officer deed, Lot: 10 SE NW 24-93-11, $17.00, $143.20, $90,000.00.