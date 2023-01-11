Bonnie Boeckmann, Tom Boeckmann and Keith Boeckmann to Keith Boeckmann, Bonnie Boeckmann and Tom Boeckmann, quit claim deed, NE SE 9-92-13 Parcel: B, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Stalkid Corp to SFV LLP, warranty/court officer deed, NW NW 3-93-14, $17.00, $898.40, $561,632.00.
City of Readlyn to Andrew G Harter and Jennifer A Harter, warranty/court officer deed, READLYN PARK VIEW 2ND ADDITION Lot: 8, $22.00, $29.60, $19,000.00.
M & H Properties LC to Brenda S Gibson, quit claim deed, SE NE 23-91-13, $22.00, $0.00, $1.00.
Terry J Dahlquist and Sandra E Dahlquist to Travis A Peters and Regina R Peters, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY JADESTONE ADDITION Lot: 24, $17.00, $615.20, $385,000.00.
Joanne Milius EST, Allan Milius EX, Romaine Schweer EX and Diann Curtis EX to Tony L Schimmels and Trudi L Schimmels, warranty/court officer deed, SW 19-91-12 Parcel: B & PARCEL C and NE SWFR & E1/2 NW 30-91-12, $27.00, $1,901.60, $1,188,600.00.
Kristopher Michael Kleiner and Amber Marie Kleiner to Zachary Briggs and Brianna Riley, warranty/court officer deed, HILLTOP SUBDIVISION Lot: 16 SW 36-91-13, $17.00, $639.20, $399,900.00.
Dennis L Schmidt to Dennis L Schmidt REVTR, warranty/court officer deed, SE 7-93-14, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Harry H Sievers and Linda M Sievers to City of Frederika, warranty/court officer deed, SE SE 7-93-12, $17.00, $150.40, $94,080.00.
Bruce J Kuhlmann and Sharon K Kuhlmann to Bruce J Kuhlmann REVTR, quit claim deed, SUMNER CARPENTER’S ADDITION OF SE1/4 SW1/4 Lot: 8 24-93-11, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Bruce J Kuhlmann and Sharon K Kuhlmann to Bruce J Kuhlmann REVTR, quit claim deed, SUMNER LITTELL’S ADDITION Lot: 26, SUMNER LITTELL’S ADDITION Lot: 27 and W16.5 FT SUMNER LITTELL’S ADDITION Lot: 28, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Bremer County Sheriff, Citizens Bank, RBS Citizens NS, Kathryn Richmond, Douglass Scott, State of Iowa Department of Revenue, Collins Community Credit Union, Ann T Scott and Ann T Scott EST to Numa Property Management LLC, other-deed, W1/2 SUMNER WESCOTT’S ADDITION Lot: 5 Block: 6 and SUMNER WESCOTT’S ADDITION Lot: 2, $17.00, $0.00, $56,927.21.
Marlowe M Remley and Virgina Remley to Andy C Demuth and Jennifer M Demuth, contract, NW 6-91-13, $47.00, $0.00, $468,000.00.
Barry M Smith and Rebecca M Smith to Joseph Brown and Elizabeth Miller, warranty/court officer deed, HINDS ADDITION Lot: 27, $17.00, $493.60, $309,000.00.
Creekview Villa to David Le Ryherd and Diane Le Ryherd, other-deed, CREEKVIEW VILLA Lot: UNIT A3 SW 24-91-13, $17.00, $194.40, $122,000.00.
Dawn M Lau to Grant Grober, contract, NW 16-91-12 Parcel: F, $42.00, $0.00, $208,000.00.
Rubber development INC to First Bank and First National Bank, quit claim deed, WAVERLY WAVERLY INDUSTRIAL PLAZA Lot: 3, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Georgina Tippetts to Zachary J Else, Noelle Else, Zachary Else and Noelle L Else, warranty/court officer deed, LANE’S SUBDIVISION Lot: 5, $12.00, $116.00, $73,000.00.
Gerald B Carney and Patsy L Carney to Andrew Steiert and Mallory Steiert, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY GREEN ACRES ADDITION Lot: 10 and N10FT WAVERLY GREEN ACRES ADDITION Lot: 11, $17.00, $386.40, $242,000.00.
Kole Wedemeier and Kelsey Wedemeier to Vincent Neil, warranty/court officer deed, SW 6-91-12, $17.00, $335.20, $210,000.00.
Steven J Burrows to Heather E Burrows and Heather E Cline, quit claim deed, SUMNER JARCHOW’S 1ST ADDITION Lot: 5 Block: 1 and SUMNER JARCHOW’S 1ST ADDITION Lot: 6 Block: 1, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Heather E Burrows and Heather E Cline to Kayla Irene Waterman and Jeremy Joel Waterman, warranty/court officer deed, SUMNER JARCHOW’S 1ST ADDITION Lot: 5 Block: 1 and SUMNER JARCHOW’S 1ST ADDITION Lot: 6 Block: 1, $17.00, $203.20, $127,450.00.
Carolee A Dittmer, Roger Dittmer, Carla K Green, Rick Green, Catherine Specht, Terry Kuchenberg, Chad Specht and Kirstin Specht to A & L Specht Farm LLC, quit claim deed, SW SW 9-93-12, NE 6-93-12, NE SE 6-93-12 and NE 17-93-12 WITH EX, $42.00, $0.00, $0.00.
BIL Enterprises LLC to Manzano Properties, contract, SUMNER LITTELL’S 3RD Lot: 94, SUMNER LITTELL’S 3RD Lot: 95, SUMNER LITTELL’S 3RD Lot: 96, SUMNER LITTELL’S 3RD Lot: 97, SUMNER LITTELL’S 3RD Lot: 98, SUMNER LITTELL’S 3RD Lot: 99, SUMNER LITTELL’S 3RD Lot: 100, SUMNER LITTELL’S 3RD Lot: 101, SUMNER LITTELL’S 3RD Lot: 102, SUMNER LITTELL’S 3RD Lot: 103 and SUMNER LITTELL’S 3RD Lot: 109 Parcel: M, $37.00, $0.00, $95,000.00.
Samantha Kay Soash to Donald Ellis Soash, quit claim deed, WAVERLY PRAIRIE PARK 1ST ADDITION Lot: 1, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Joshua D Dodd and Nicole B Dodd to Justin J Henry, contract, W1/2 WAVERLY CRETZMEYER’S ADDITION Lot: 6 Block: 24, $47.00, $0.00, $173,600.00.
BCD Investments LLC to MCL Group LLC, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY CARVER’S 4TH Lot: 5 and NE NE 2-91-14, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Keither H Schuldt EST and BEth R White ADM to JCTIM Investments LLC, warranty/court officer deed, S1/2 WAVERLY HARMON & LEVALLEY’S ADDITION Lot: 3 Block: 47 and S1/2 WAVERLY HARMON & LEVALLEY’S ADDITION Lot: 4 Block: 47, $22.00, $209.60, $131,500.00.
Ila Deterding EST, David A Deterding COEX and Lois M Pries COEX to Deterding Ag LLC, warranty/court officer deed, SE 31-92-12 and NE SW & SE SW 92-12, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Randall O Morris and Leslie A Morris to Mary Le Stivers and Robert A Le Stivers JR, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY LENORE ESTATES CONDO Lot: APT A Block: 1, $17.00, $448.00, $280,500.00.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Randy Morris, other-deed, WAVERLY EISENACH VILLAGE 1ST ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 2 Unit: 1, $32.00, $431.20, $270,000.00.
Waverly Golf & Country Club to City of Waverly, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY WW SMITH’S ADDITION Lot: 7 and NE SE 3-91-14, $27.00, $172.00, $108,000.00.
SLP Investments LLC to RISEUP Investments LLC, contract, WAVERLY ROLLING MEADOWS II SUB PHASE 2A Lot: C Parcel: BB, $42.00, $0.00, $100,000.00.
Luvina E Hoins to Kristy Rae Albers, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY CRESTWOOD PARK ADDITION Lot: 11 Block: 8, $17.00, $259.20, $162,250.00.
Tammy Dillavou and Randel Dillavou to Laurie A Buhrow and Kevin J Buhrow, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY MAPLE HILLS ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 3 and WAVERLY COPPER RIDGE 1ST ADDITION Lot: 11-H, $22.00, $279.20, $174,900.00.
Wells Fargo Bank NA to Next generation Rentals LLC, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY RUSSELS, C.H. ADD Lot: 4 Block: 1 and PART LOT WAVERLY RUSSELS, C.H. ADD Lot: 3 Block: 1, $27.00, $162.40, $101,680.00.
Steege Investments LLC to BLC INC, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY WHITETAIL BLUFF ADDITION Lot: 29, $17.00, $87.20, $55,000.00.
GSH Ventures LLC to BLC INC, warranty/court officer deed, JANESVILLE HARDWOOD ESTATES SECOND ADDITION Lot: 2, $17.00, $71.20, $45,000.00.
C W Pennington EST and Northeast Security Bank to Christopher Gene Hildebrandt, warranty/court officer deed, SW SE 6-93-11 Parcel: D, $17.00, $831.20, $520,000.00.
Margaret E Murphy EST, Patrick J Murphy COEX and Catherine Ann Burrows COEX to Ashlie L Davis and Caleb T Kasemeier, warranty/court officer deed, SUMNER KOERTH’S SUBDIVISION Lot: 2 SE SE 23-93-11, $17.00, $263.20, $165,000.00.
106 W 1st Street LLC to Michael Greenfield, contract, E35FT SUMNER Lot: 7 Block: 24 and W22FT SUMNER Lot: 8 Block: 24, $37.00, $0.00, $170,000.00.