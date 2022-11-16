Welders and other construction workers are relocating the existing natural gas pipeline that runs below the deck of the 7th Street Bridge in Janesville. Crews drilling down to re-locate the gas line under the Cedar River expect to finish by Nov. 20.

The 1930’s era Janesville bridge will be replaced by a new $5 million concrete bridge that includes a northside walkway. Traffic may be re-routed to U.S. 218 as early as December 2022.