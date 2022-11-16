Welders and other construction workers are relocating the existing natural gas pipeline that runs below the deck of the 7th Street Bridge in Janesville. Crews drilling down to re-locate the gas line under the Cedar River expect to finish by Nov. 20.
The 1930’s era Janesville bridge will be replaced by a new $5 million concrete bridge that includes a northside walkway. Traffic may be re-routed to U.S. 218 as early as December 2022.
United Contractors Inc. of Johnston, IA was awarded the $5,169,263 demolition and construction contract by the Janesville City Council at their Mon. Nov. 14 meeting, according to mayor Dave Beenblossom.
“United Contractors have the authority to begin as soon as they want,” added Beenblossom.
The City of Janesville will pay $2,000,000 of the costs with roughly $3,000,000 in funding provided by the State. The Cedar River bridge completion is slated for Nov. 2023.