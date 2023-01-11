December was a short month and the students in the band room were working hard in preparation for our winter concert and their first concert of the year. The students played an outstanding concert and there are students that need to be recognized for their continued hard work and efforts! This month, we feature six fifth graders and six sixth graders.
Fifth grade musicians of the month include: Oliver Olson (trombone), Caleb Townsley (trumpet), Landry Callahan (tenor sax), Lilah Sedgwick (trombone), Anna Weber (alto sax), and Alana Nixt (flute).