DECORAH — The Waverly-Shell Rock boys basketball team was unable to overcome a deficit on the glass Friday night in Decorah as the Vikings defeated the Go-Hawks, 65-50.
The key figure in the game was rebounding, as the Vikings (8-1 overall, 5-0 Northeast Iowa Conference) hauled in 43 caroms on the night, including 19 on the offensive glass, compared to W-SR’s (7-3, 4-1) 16.
Carson Wemark recorded a double-double for Decorah, scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 boards for the game. He was supported by 12 points from Ben Bockman, 11 each from Joseph Bockman and Joseph Hjelle and 10 from Trey McCain.
The Go-Hawks were led by Cole Marsh and Jordan Kruse with nine points each, followed by Hogan Hansen with eight and Keaton Farmer with seven. Hansen also had seven rebounds and three assists.
W-SR had played at Benton Community on Monday. Read full coverage in Thursday’s Waverly Democrat. The Go-Hawks will next host New Hampton on Thursday.
DECORAH 65, WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 50
Waverly-SR…12 8 14 16 — 50
Decorah………17 15 15 18 — 65
Waverly-Shell Rock: Cole Marsh 3-6 0-0 9, Jordan Kruse 3-5 0-0 9, Hogan Hansen, 1-7 6-8 8, Keaton Farmer 1-5 4-6 7, Sam Roose 2-2 0-0 4, Clay Draper 1-3 0-0 3, Cole Hotz 1-3 0-0 3, Luis Portillo 1-3 0-0 0, Grant Halverson 1-1 0-0 3, Benny Ramker 0-0 1-3 1, Tyler Gayer 0-1 0-0 0, totals 14-36 11-17 50
Decorah: Carson Wemark 6-11 1-2 14, Ben Bockman 5-7 0-0 12, Joseph Bockman 4-11 2-2 11, Joseph Hjelle 5-8 1-1 11, Trey McCain 4-15 0-0 10, Noah Storts 1-2 2-2 4, Jacob Pipho 1-5 1-2 3, Bennett Schulte 0-0 0-0 0, Kasey Krauskopf 0-1 0-0 0, Ethan Holthaus 0-0 0-0 0, totals 26-60 7-9 65
3-point goals: W-SR 11-25 (Marsh 3-6, Kruse 3-5), Decorah 6-14 (McCain 2-5, B. Bockman 2-3); Rebounds: W-SR 16 (Hansen 7, Kruse 3, two with 2), Decorah 43 (Wemark 12, Storts 7, B. Bockman 7, Hjelle 6); Offensive rebounds: W-SR 1 (Kruse), Decorah 19 (Hjelle 5, Wemark 4, B. Bockman 3, Storts 2); Assists: W-SR 11 (Hansen 3, Portillo 2, Farmer 2), Decorah 11 (J. Bockman 4, three with 2); Steals: W-SR 2 (Marsh 1, Portillo 1), Decorah 8 (Wemark 2, Pipho 2, J. Bockman 4); Blocked shots: W-SR 1 (Marsh), Decorah 2 (McCain 1, B. Bockman 1); Turnovers: W-SR 14, Decorah 7; Fouled out: none