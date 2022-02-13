As the calendar gets deeper into February, the games on the court get more important.
For the Waverly-Shell Rock and Decorah boys basketball teams, Friday was part of their home stretch before Class 3A substate play begins on Feb. 21, and it seems the Vikings are ready to go.
Decorah took an early 17-3 lead and never let the Go-Hawks back into the contest to complete the Northeast Iowa Conference sweep and take the league title.
Go-Hawk head boys basketball coach Nate Steege said the key was his squad did not shoot the ball well in the first half.
“We let it get away from us, and I think we were down 18 at half,” Steege said, as the Vikings (18-1, 10-0) had a 31-13 advantage at intermission. “I challenged the guys to fight back and not rollover, (take it) one possession at a time, and we did that.
“We had opportunities to get it under 10 many times in the second half, so I was really proud of our effort that way. We still didn’t finish very well, and we still didn’t shoot very well. We made progress.”
He said that the Go-Hawks (12-7, 7-3 after Friday) are going through issues with injuries and illnesses, including that of leading scorer Keaton Farmer. The 6-foot-1 senior has been battling turf toe for the last five games, and Steege expects him to return before the substate opener at home against Webster City.
“He’s going to have to learn how to manage some pain if he wants to play,” Steege said. “He’s getting better by the day, so the longer we wait, the better our chances are of him getting healthy. It’s a guessing game of when we want to pull the trigger.”
The Go-Hawks were 32.1% from the floor for the game (17-53), while the Vikings made 44.3% (27-61). W-SR did better from long range, making eight 3-point shots compared to Decorah’s three, but the Vikings were able to make more inside.
Steege doesn’t know what the Go-Hawks can take out of the game.
“Obviously, they are much better offensively, more efficient in the second half, so we’ll have to look and see why that was,” he said. “I do think we rebounded the ball much better tonight than we did in the first time we played them, so that was good.
“Until we can settle in on a lineup and have some guys play together more, it’s going to be tougher to get the continuity that we need. Hopefully, we can get Keaton back. I think that will help. We’re going to keep battling. Our kids have had a good attitude. They’ve worked hard for us at practice and played their tails off (Friday). Right now, that’s what really matters most.”
TIGERS MAUL GO-HAWKS, 70-37
On Saturday, Class 4A No. 4 Cedar Falls came to Go-Hawk Gymnasium to renew their U.S. Highway 218-based rivalry with the Go-Hawks, and the Tigers (16-2, 12-1 Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division) dominated, 70-37.
Quarter scores were not posted on Varsity Bound, but Trey Campbell led C.F. with 16 points on 7-16 shooting, including 2-5 from 3-point range, and also had nine rebounds, six assists and four steals. Dallas Bear added 12 points, and Cade Courbat had a pair of blocks.
Meanwhile, Cole Marsh led W-SR (12-8) with 11 points on 4-9 shooting, with 3-5 from downtown. Luis Portillo added seven, and Cole Hotz grabbed seven rebounds and had two assists.
FRIDAY
DECORAH 64, WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 50
Decorah………17 14 18 15 — 64
Waverly-SR…3 10 17 20 — 50
Decorah: Ben Bockman 6-8 0-0 13, Joseph Bockman 6-16 0-0 12, Trey McCain 5-11 2-3 12, Carson Wemark 4-10 2-3 10, Jacob Pipho 3-9 1-2 9, Joseph Hjelle 1-2 2-2 4, Noah Storts 2-4 0-0 4, Bennett Schutte 0-1 0-0 0, Kasey Krauskopf 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Holthaus 0-0 0-0 0, totals 27-61 7-10 64.
Waverly-Shell Rock: Jordan Kruse 4-8 2-2 13, Cole Hotz 3-5 5-5 12, Cole Marsh 3-13 1-1 7, Noah Frazell 3-11 0-0 7, Luis Portillo 2-7 0-0 5, Hogan Hansen 1-1 0-0 3, Clay Draper 1-6 0-0 3, Caden Hotz 0-1 0-0 0, Sam Roose 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Frazell 0-0 0-0 0, totals 17-53 8-8 50.
Three-point goals: Decorah 3-17 (Pipho 2-4, B. Bockman 1-3), WSR 8-30 (Kruse 3-6, Portillo 1-4, Co. Hotz 1-2, Hansen 1-1); Rebounds: Decorah 41 (Wemark 13, J. Bockman 5, Hjelle 5), WSR 24 (Marsh 8, Co. Hotz 8, Portillo 2, Roose 2); Offensive rebounds: Decorah 11 (Four with 2), WSR 2 (Marsh 1, Portillo 1); Assists: Decorah 17 (Wemark 4, McCain 4, J. Bockman 3), WSR 12 (Marsh 4, three with 2); Steals: Decorah 8 (J. Bockman 4, Wemark 2, two with 1), WSR 5 (Marsh 2, Kruse 2, Co. Hotz 1); Blocks: none; Turnovers: Decorah 9, WSR 13; Fouled out: Marsh; Officials: Jared Waddle, Dave Wengess and Collin Freedman.
SATURDAY
CEDAR FALLS 70, WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 37
Quarter scores not available
Cedar Falls: Trey Campbell 7-16 0-0 16, Dallas Bear 5-14 0-0 12, Aaron Brost 3-4 2-2 9, Cade Courbet 2-5 1-1, 6, Jake Peters 2-2 2-3 6, Derek Woods 2-4 1-1 5, Carter Juhl 2-4 0-0 5, Anthony Galvin 1-2 1-2 4, Connor Jacobson 1-2 0-0 3, Owen Denholm 1-1 0-0 2, Joris Van den Heuvel 1-2 0-0 2, Sam Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Jay Galvin 0-1 0-0 0, Matthew Iehl 0-1 0-0 0, Kael Martin 0-2 0-0 0, totals 27-63 7-9 70.
Waverly-Shell Rock: Cole Marsh 4-9 0-0 11, Luis Portillo 2-4 2-2 7, Tyler Gayer 1-4 1-1 3, Jordan Kruse 1-3 0-0 3, Cole Hotz 1-3 0-0 3, Keaton Farmer 1-5 0-0 3, Noah Frazell 1-4 0-0 3, Sam Roose 0-1 2-2 2, Clay Draper 0-1 2-2 2, Luke Frazell 0-0 0-0 0, Hogan Hansen 0-1 0-0 0, Jacob Lord 0-2 0-0 0, Benny Ramker 0-1 0-0 0, Caden Hotz 0-0 0-0 0, Austin Souhrada 0-0 0-0 0, totals 11-38 7-7 37.
Three-point goals: CF 9-26 (Campbell 2-5, Bear 2-7), WSR 8-29 (Marsh 3-5); Rebounds: CF 40 (Campbell 9, Courbat 5, Bear 4), WSR 17 (Co. Hotz 7, Marsh 3); Offensive rebounds: CF 16 (Campbell 6, Smith 2, Jacobson 2), WSR 0; Assists: CF 15 (Campbell 6, Woods 3, Courbat 2), WSR 8 (Co. Hotz 2); Steals: CF 6 (Campbell 4, Woods 2), WSR 1 (Ramker); Blocks: CF 3 (Corbat 2, Campbell 1), WSR 1 (Portillo); Turnovers: CF 3, WSR 13; Fouled out: none.